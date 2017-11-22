 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Government's immigration plan will serve Kiwi workers and students

Jacinda Ardern says the Government's immigration plan will serve Kiwi workers and students, as new figures showed New Zealand's annual net migration rose in October and remains high by historical standards. 

Immigration is not part of Labour's 100-day-plan but Ardern says they are still working on the issue.
Annual net migration rose to 70,700 in the year to October, from 70,300 in the same period a year earlier, Statistics New Zealand said. The figures show 72,100 non-citizens arrived in the year, while 1400 New Zealanders left.

Speaking from Wellington today, the Prime Minister said although immigration isn't part of Labour's 100-day-plan, it's still a key issue that is being worked on in the background.

"Focus for us of course is on the settings, so a lot of discussion around the numbers, for us it was about making sure that those who chose to call New Zealand home are getting the best opportunity possible.

The Government is vowing to reduce the number of people moving here, but is refusing to put down a timeframe.
"That means making sure the work they are trained for is available and that our students in particular aren't being exploited," Ms Ardern said.

New Zealand has been experiencing record levels of net migration in recent years, which made rising immigration a key election issue as it strains the country's infrastructure and is blamed for inflating property markets.

Net migration peaked at 72,400 in the July year.

Nearly 72,000 people moved to New Zealand in the past year.
"Non-New Zealand citizen migrant arrivals continued to drive the high net migration levels," population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

"The fall in annual net migration from the peak in the July 2017 year was mainly caused by an increase in non-New Zealand citizen migrant departures."

The number of net migrants from Australia moved back into negative figures in the year, with 22 more Australians leaving than arriving, compared to 1900 net arrivals a year earlier.

Australia is the only country monitored which had negative net migration to New Zealand in the latest year.

Chinese migration continued to be the largest on a net basis, with 9600 of the 72,100 net arrivals coming from China, though that was down 6.5 per cent on a year earlier.

The United Kingdom, China and India were among the top countries where people are immigrating from.
India was the second-largest source at 6900 net, though Indian net migration was down 27 per cent from a year earlier, with a 19 per cent drop in annual student visas granted to Indian citizens.

Migration from the UK and South Africa had the biggest increases on a net basis, with UK immigration up 26 per cent to 6600, and South African immigration up 31 per cent to 5000.

China continued to be the biggest source of migrants on residence visas, though that dipped 4.4 per cent to 3200 in the year to the end of October, while the total number of residence visas dropped 2.4 per cent to 15,900.

Short-term visitor arrivals, which include tourists, people visiting family and friends and people travelling for work, reached 3.7 million in the October year, up 8 per cent from a year earlier and a new annual record, Stats NZ said.

The number of people coming to New Zealand on holiday rose 8.6 per cent on an annual basis to 1.9 million people.

