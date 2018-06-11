Watch: Jacinda Ardern says baby name decision going 'terribly' - 'Do you have any suggestions?'

As the Prime Minister gears up for an announcement on the new chief science adviser and a decision of the future of Waikeria Prison, settling on a name for her soon-to-be-born baby is not going smoothly.

Today Jacinda Ardern was asked how the baby name decision was going. "Terribly," Ms Ardern replied, and asked the media for suggestions.

'Winston' was shouted, to which Ms Ardern said, "You're not the first to suggest that."

Ms Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford's baby is due this Sunday.

When asked if she was excited, Ms Ardern said: "Yes, of course, the impending arrival of a new addition to your family is an exciting time. I have to admit things like travel does add a little air of tension because it means you're not just managing the arrival, you're managing logistics in case things happen before you're ready.

"So I think it probably makes a little more sense for me to be grounded in one place from now on."

Ms Ardern said earlier she will continue to work as hard as ever but will now head back to Auckland in case the baby arrives early.

The level of national significance an event would have to be for her to become involved during deputy PM Winston Peter's time as acting PM during her leave has been set out already, she said. "Things of national interest, and significant political interest, these things are often intuitive."

"Really, it will just be what we continue to do on a day-to-day basis now, continuing over that six week period."

Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford will sharing the good news when the baby is born, "given all of the well-wishes we’ve had and the kindness New Zealanders have shown".