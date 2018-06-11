 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Jacinda Ardern says baby name decision going 'terribly' - 'Do you have any suggestions?'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

As the Prime Minister gears up for an announcement on the new chief science adviser and a decision of the future of Waikeria Prison, settling on a name for her soon-to-be-born baby is not going smoothly. 

Ms Ardern’s baby is due this Sunday, but coming up with a name isn't going so well.
Source: 1 NEWS

Today Jacinda Ardern was asked how the baby name decision was going. "Terribly," Ms Ardern replied, and asked the media for suggestions.

'Winston' was shouted, to which Ms Ardern said, "You're not the first to suggest that."

Ms Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford's baby is due this Sunday. 

When asked if she was excited, Ms Ardern said: "Yes, of course, the impending arrival of a new addition to your family is an exciting time. I have to admit things like travel does add a little air of tension because it means you're not just managing the arrival, you're managing logistics in case things happen before you're ready.

"So I think it probably makes a little more sense for me to be grounded in one place from now on."

Ms Ardern said earlier she will continue to work as hard as ever but will now head back to Auckland in case the baby arrives early. 

The PM is due to give birth on Sunday, but will continue to work – if not travel – as hard as ever.
Source: 1 NEWS

The level of national significance an event would have to be for her to become involved during deputy PM Winston Peter's time as acting PM during her leave has been set out already, she said. "Things of national interest, and significant political interest, these things are often intuitive."

"Really, it will just be what we continue to do on a day-to-day basis now, continuing over that six week period."

Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford will sharing the good news when the baby is born, "given all of the well-wishes we’ve had and the kindness New Zealanders have shown".

However they "hope to have a little bit of quiet time together as a family too". 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:27
1
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

00:41
2
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

3

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match (more adorable pics inside)

00:36
4
The number eight is filling in at the back of the scrum for the regular captain against France.

'You've gotta make it your own' - Luke Whitelock on struggle of keeping Kieran Read out of All Blacks side

04:00
5
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

01:27
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.

01:27
Dann says “so much is at stake” as the US and North Korean leader are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday.

'So much at stake here' - Corin Dann says Donald Trump can't walk away from North Korea summit 'looking bad', following G7 fracas

President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet in a historic moment in Singapore tomorrow.


The company which runs Mt Eden Prison have fronted up at Parliament today to face the corrections minister.

Gang violence blamed for rise in prisoners being restrained

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith says the a ballooning inmate population was more violent than ever.

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 