Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern has given an update, via a Facebook live video, ahead of her return to Parliament next week from maternity leave.

The Prime Minister can be seen rocking baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford's cradle as she talks about juggling motherhood with her busy work life running the country.

"We're all doing really well and have absolutely no routine to speak of and I can hear a chorus of parents laughing that you would ever have a routine with a five week old baby.

"Sunday is the day I go through all my papers for the week ahead, with the addition of multi-tasking and doing some rocking as I read papers," Ms Ardern said.

She also showed off a "beautiful hand knitted blanket" sent in as a gift from a member of the public for her newborn daughter.

Ms Ardern seems raring to go saying that the "first week back I will focus on getting straight back into it."

She also said she will be thanking the Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters for his work over the last six weeks.

Source: Facebook
1 NEWS
National Party leader Simon Bridges has showed off his drumming skills in a new National promotional video.

The video aired before Mr Bridges appeared on stage to address 600 delegates at a National Party conference in Auckland today.

It features Mr Bridges playing the drums in a studio, overlayed with clips of the opposition leader with his wife and children, his early years as a Crown prosecutor and his position in parliament.

"We're listening, we're thinking and we're ready to move," Mr Bridges declares in the video.

"New team, new ideas - New Zealand."

Source: 1 NEWS


Source: National Party
1 NEWS
National Party leader Simon Bridges has pledged to have smaller primary school class sizes and more teachers in a two-day conference in Auckland conference today - Mr Bridges' first as party leader.

During the speech addressing his delegates, the National leader spoke about the importance of "personal responsibility" and how there "should be consequences" if people "choose not to fulfil their end of that social contract".

"If you commit a crime, you do the time. It's for our safety, and victims deserve justice. If you're on a benefit and can work, you should be actively looking for a job," he said.

"But this Government sees things very differently: they want to drastically cut the number of people in prison, regardless of the amount of crime committed. They want to remove all benefit sanctions, so there’s no consequence if you fail a drug test or skip a job interview.

"That's just wrong. It will not happen in a government I lead."

Mr Bridges claims the "out of control" government has set up 130 working groups at the cost of $1 million each "because they don't have ideas of their own" and that the Labour-NZ First coalition is "incapable of making decisions and nothing is getting done".

"Taxpayers are paying for Labour's laziness."

The National Party leader said he doesn't want to be elected Prime Minister in 2020 "just because the government is incompetent" but
"to win a contest of ideas, to demonstrate that National has the vision and the team to deliver a better future for everyone".

"This year is about listening. We want to hear from you - parents and pupils, families and farmers, businesses and communities.

"We want your views; we want to talk and challenge ourselves, and contest ideas. Unlike our opponents, we welcome different views.
And unlike them, before 2020, we will have made decisions and we will be ready to lead.

"We want to undo the damage this Government is doing now.

"I'm backing New Zealanders and I'm starting with our children."

Source: 1 NEWS
