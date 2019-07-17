TODAY |

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals hilarious 'dowry' promised by her mother in chat with Hilary Barry

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the "dowry" her mother has promised her when she marries fiancé Clarke Gayford.

Ms Ardern sat down for a chat with Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry at her Auckland home yesterday when she revealed the funny story.

"Your mother was preparing a dowry waiting for this moment?" Barry asked the PM of her engagement.

"My sister got married when I was quite young, and my mum has always been very fair-minded so she said she'd give me the equivalent of what my sister was given for her wedding and she would hold it as a dowry," Ms Ardern began.

"My sister ran a very tight ship for her wedding, it was $4000 and so mum put that aside for me.

"She kept it for awhile in a long-term savings account, then as time passed on she put it into shares and then eventually gave up and said, 'Look, you can have my old Toyota Corolla instead,'" Ms Ardern said, laughing.

Barry joked that her mum may have "given up" on her ever getting married.

"The moment your mum says your dowry is a second-hand car and wishes you well is probably a sign," Ms Ardern joked back.

Click here to read more about the other topics covered by the pair.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM agreed the dowry meant her mum had pretty much given up on her getting married. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:14
The pair had a relaxed discussion about motherhood and an engagement.
Hilary Barry visits Jacinda Ardern at her home to talk family and politics - 'I'm not done'
2
Ritchie and Rochelle Williams stepped in as volunteer coach and manager of St John’s College 1st XV in Hastings.
Dedicated couple rewarded after turning around school rugby team's fortunes
3
Billion Trees programme: 'Something is going wrong,' former New Zealander of the Year warns
4
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
5
NZ visa delays causing heartbreak for foreign couples - 'tears filled in her eyes everyday'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:14
The pair had a relaxed discussion about motherhood and an engagement.

Hilary Barry visits Jacinda Ardern at her home to talk family and politics - 'I'm not done'
01:47
It comes after Youth Parliament declared an emergency today.

Climate emergency declaration still possible for NZ Parliament, Green leaders say

02:04
It was a poignant moment – believers from two religions putting their past differences aside in a show of love and peace.

'We feel your pain' - Jewish delegation visits Christchurch mosques, marking $1.1m donation for terrorist victims

06:16
With it being World Emoji Day Victoria University’s Miriam Meyerhoff says emojis can cause a lot of confusion.

Emojis are creative but can cause workplace confusion, linguistics professor says