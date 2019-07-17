Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals 'dowry' promised by her mother in chat with Hilary Barry - 'My old Toyota Corolla'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the "dowry" her mother has promised her when she marries fiancé Clarke Gayford.

Ms Ardern sat down for a chat with Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry at her Auckland home yesterday when she revealed the funny story.

"Your mother was preparing a dowry waiting for this moment?" Barry asked the PM of her engagement.

"My sister got married when I was quite young, and my mum has always been very fair-minded so she said she'd give me the equivalent of what my sister was given for her wedding and she would hold it as a dowry," Ms Ardern began.

"My sister ran a very tight ship for her wedding, it was $4000 and so mum put that aside for me.

"She kept it for awhile in a long-term savings account, then as time passed on she put it into shares and then eventually gave up and said, 'Look, you can have my old Toyota Corolla instead,'" Ms Ardern said, laughing.

Barry joked that her mum may have "given up" on her ever getting married.