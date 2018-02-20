 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern refuses 'passing judgement' on crowded National Party leadership race

The Prime Minister refused to be coaxed into any sort of derogatory comment on the increasingly crowded and noisy bunch of National leadership candidates, and the contrasting silence of Bill English, this morning.

The PM was reserved in her opinion of the five National leader candidates.
Speaking on 1 NEWS Breakfast, Jacinda Ardern said Labour has had their share of leadership contests in recent memory and "passing judgement" on the five National leadership candidates, is not something she'll do.

"We've had a share of leadership races before as well so I know what that's like to be on the other side of the bench so all I can say is I wish everyone well," Mr Ardern said.

With National's Steven Joyce adding his name to the leadership candidates this morning, and Mark Mitchell yesterday, the Prime Minister did acknowledge some in the race may be jostling for prominence within the party, more so than holding a genuine hope of winning.

"There will be I'm sure a certain degree of profile raising, positioning for the aftermath of the leadership race, you never know people's individual rationale," Ms Ardern said.

Equally, the Prime Minister said it's understandable that outgoing leader Bill English has not publicly signalled who he supported or preferred to succeed him.

"Not at all, I think he probably is rightly focused on stepping back a bit and letting those who are remaining in Parliament determine their future," she said.

"Because it probably would be, he's an incredibly influential person within the caucus, as he well should be, and there'd be a number of new people trying to find where they might be inclined to put their support.

"It doesn't surprise me they're trying to manage and insure it remains an internal process."

The list of National leadership candidates now include: Judith Collins, Amy Adams, Simon Bridges, Mark Mitchell, Steven Joyce.

