A crew of Air Force personnel has been brought in to help search for missing Motueka man Jason Campbell on the Takaka Hill as the search enters its fourth day.

Mr Campbell, 35, has not been seen since Monday and his silver van was found at Bob's Lookout on Takaka Hill on Tuesday.

It is believed he is an experienced bushman, with previous experience working for the Department of Conservation in the area.

A helicopter equipped with thermal imaging equipment searched for him early this morning, but failed to find any sign of him.