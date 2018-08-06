 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern 'will be a less good mother' by returning as PM, says far-right Canadian speaker Stefan Molyneux

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

Controversial Canadian speaker Stefan Molyneux has argued Jacinda Ardern "will be a less good mother" by returning to the role of Prime Minister, claiming his own nine years as a stay-at-home dad for authority on the issue.

Speaking to TVNZ's Sunday program, Molyneux clarified he didn't say Ardern couldn't be "a good mum" broadly, but the time restraints of being an effective politician will mean she can't be there for daughter Neve as much as she needs to.

"She will be a less good mother. I've been a stay at home dad for nine years. I know how much parenting takes out of you," Molyneux said.

"I know how much time you have to spend with your children and you simply can't do both jobs as well. You cannot be as effective a politician as you can be as good a mother."

"I didn't say she wasn't a good mum. I said she can't be as good a mum, obviously right?"

Questioned on what being a good mother actually requires, Molyneux said: "Well, you're there for your children" and that meant being at home, not the workplace.

Last Friday, Molyneux had an Auckland event with fellow Canadian speaking partner Lauren Southern cancelled after owner of the Powerstation venue pulled out at the last minute.

Molyneux and Southern say the venue owner had told them he had been threatened.

The pair, who have been variously described as both alt-right, and free speech advocates, have caused huge controversy in New Zealand ever since Auckland Mayor Phil Goff refused them access to a council owned venue in July.

In one of their parting interviews with New Zealand media, Molyneux said the inability to breastfeed when needed would compromise Ardern's job as a mother.

Canadian far-right commentators Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have brought their controversial message to our doorstep and sparked a debate about what’s free speech and what’s hate speech. Source: Sunday

"For instance breast feeding is recommended for 18 months. More breastfeeding leads to higher intelligence, better parent/child bond and so on," he said.

"You can't breastfeed and be as successful a business person as a man who's not involved in that."

"We're not breast feeding and there's just not that same bond and unity with the mom. Please understand, I'm not saying women should all have babies and stay home.

"I'm just saying it's a simple basic fact - there are only so many hours in the day and if you spend 10 hours a day working, that's 10 hours a day you're not spending with your children.

"Your children are where? in a daycare being cared for by people who are coming and going."

Molyneux was also keen to stress he didn't think any less of a stay at home mum's role, compared to being in the workforce, but that the two roles were incompatible.

"Is that bad? Is that wrong? Is that negative compared to a career?" he said.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux gave an in-depth interview to 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

The Canadian far-right speaker says Jacinda Ardern will be compromised as a mother by being an effective politician. Source: Sunday
President Donald Trump overnight acknowledged that the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between a Kremlin-connected lawyer and his son was to collect information about his political opponent, casting new light on a moment central to the special counsel's Russia probe.

Mr Trump, amid a series of searing tweets sent from his New Jersey golf club, tore into two of his favourite targets, the news media and Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into possible links between the president's campaign and Russia.

Mr Trump unleashed particularly fury at reports that he was anxious about the Trump Tower meeting attended by Donald Trump Jr. and other senior campaign officials.

"Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower," Trump wrote. "This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"

But 13 months ago, Mr Trump gave a far different explanation for the meeting. A July 2017 statement dictated by the president read: "We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago."

But since then, the story about the meeting has changed several times, eventually forced by the discovery of emails between the president's eldest son and an intermediary from the Russian government offering damaging information about Mr Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Betraying no surprise or misgivings about the offer from a hostile foreign power, Trump Jr. replied: "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

The tweet was Mr Trump's clearest statement yet on the purpose of the meeting, which has become a focal point of Mueller's investigation even as the president and his lawyers try to downplay its significance and pummel the Mueller probe with attacks.

Mr Trump again suggested without evidence that Mueller was biased against him, declaring, "This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country."

And as Mr Trump and his allies have tried to discredit the probe, a new talking point has emerged: that even if that meeting was held to collect damaging information, none was provided and "collusion" — Mr Trump's go-to description of what Mueller is investigating — never occurred.

"The question is what law, statute or rule or regulation has been violated, and nobody has pointed to one," said Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's attorneys, on ABC's "This Week."

But legal experts have pointed out several possible criminal charges, including conspiracy against the United States and aiding and abetting a conspiracy.

And despite Trump's public Twitter denial, the president has expressed worry that his son may face legal exposure even as he believes he did nothing wrong, according to three people close to the White House familiar with the president's thinking but not authorised to speak publicly about private conversations.

Sekulow acknowledged that the public explanation for the meeting has changed but insisted that the White House has been very clear with the special counsel's office. He said he was not aware of Trump Jr. facing any legal exposure.

"I don't represent Don Jr.," Sekulow said, "but I will tell you I have no knowledge at all of Don Jr. being told that he's a target of any investigation, and I have no knowledge of him being interviewed by the special counsel."

Mr Trump's days of private anger spilled out into public with the Twitter outburst, which comes at a perilous time for the president.

A decision about whether he sits for an interview with Mueller may also occur in the coming weeks, according to another one of his attorneys, Rudy Giuliani.

Mr Trump has seethed against what he feels are trumped-up charges against his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, whose trial began last week and provided a visible reminder of Mueller's work.

And he raged against the media's obsession with his links to Russia and the status of Michael Cohen, his former fixer, who is under federal investigation in New York. Cohen has indicated that he would tell prosecutors that Mr Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting ahead of time.

Despite a show of force from his national security team this week as a warning against future Russian election meddling, Mr Trump again deemed the matter a "hoax" this week. And at a trio of rallies, he escalated his already vitriolic rhetoric toward the media, savaging the press for unflattering coverage and, he feels, bias.

"The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it's TRUE," Trump tweeted Sunday. "I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!"

The fusillade of tweets came from Bedminster, Mr Trump's golf course, where he is ensconced in a property that bears his name at every turn and is less checked in by staffers.

It was at the New Jersey golf club where a brooding Trump has unleashed other inflammatory attacks and where, in spring 2017, he made the final decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, the move that triggered the Russia probe.

Mr Trump was joined for his Saturday rally in Ohio by former White House communications director Hope Hicks, who departed the administration earlier this year.

Her unannounced presence raised some eyebrows as Hicks has been interviewed by Mueller and was part of the team of staffers that helped draft the original statement on the Trump Tower meeting.

Multiple White House officials have been interviewed while still working at the White House and have remained in contact with the president.

1 NEWS
Shane Jones says NZ First will listen to business concerns over employment relations reforms, to tackle low confidence in the business community that have sprouted from the proposed changes.

"We are an ambitious Government; we have a heck of a lot going on," the Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ1's Q+A.

But the current low-confidence business community wanted not only more certainty, but also specifics on executing new policy changes.

Apartment construction in Auckland
Construction site in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Government have proposed a raft of employment changes, including Fair Pay Agreements which would set particular industry-wide standards for pay and conditions through union negotiation.

"We're going to support it, but the full range of provisions… are only understood when you’ve had a chance for the various parties, unions and business to describe how they’re going to be affected," Mr Jones said.

Q+ A host Corin Dann asked Mr Jones if further industrial relations reform needed to be watered down, so that business was more in favour of the changes.

"Our caucus is going to be an account of what was the overarching tone and theme of the submissions, and let's call a spade a spade, this is one of the causes to why people in the business community are saying they’re not totally confident... so there’s no guarantee what will happen," Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones said this was one of the reasons those in the business community were confident about investment decisions, hiring decisions.

"I'm a politician from New Zealand First. I'm entitled to hear the concerns of provincial employers; I’m entitled to hear the concerns of regional leaders."

He said in a full-scale MMP environment, "you don’t get all the things you want".

However, when asked about the possibility of lengthening the time period of NZ First's policy of the minimum wage boost to $20 per hour in 2020, which many in the business community were concerned about, Mr Jones said they knew workers need to be paid more.

"Unless you’re a particularly cold-hearted, malodorous businessman or woman," Mr Jones said.

"I've had a gutsful of seeing ordinary Kiwis in the region who can’t even live from one week to the next."

The Employment Relations Amendment Act is currently in the Select Committee stage, and expected to come in next year. 

The Regional Development Minister said NZ First will support the Amendment Bill, however, the impact on business and other parties needed to be understood. Source: Q+A
