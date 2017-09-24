 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern 'hopeful' special votes will give Labour 'a bit of a lift' as potential coalition talks loom

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says she is "hopeful" that the special votes yet to be counted will give her party a boost in upcoming coalition negotiations.

With at least 15 per cent of the vote still to be counted, the Labour leader thinks Winston Peters will take his time in coalition negotiations.
Speaking outside her Auckland home this afternoon, Ms Ardern doesn't think there will be any rush to form the new government.

"Of course there are conversations to be had over the coming days, it seems clear to me this morning Mr Peters wants to take some time, especially with 15 per cent of the vote yet to be counted," she said.

The Labour leader was upbeat about the special votes, with the results being announced by the Electoral Commission on October 7.

The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.
"It will be incredibly interesting, we have a high number of them, upwards of 15 per cent of the vote. I don't want to make too many predictions about what they may produce, but I'm hopeful we'll see a bit of a lift out of them," Ms Ardern said.

When quizzed about whether people expected National to form a government after receiving the highest vote she said: "I think New Zealanders would expect we would form a stable government with the parties people voted into office, I think people voted against the status quo."

Ms Ardern said she would be having a conversation with Green Party leader James Shaw this afternoon to discuss their options.

Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food for the 1 NEWS presenter as media waited outside his home.
