Watch: Jacinda Ardern gets stuck in helping out at strawberry festival in Wellington

Jacinda Ardern has been helping out at the Mary Potter Hospice Strawberry Festival in Wellington today, dishing out some sweet berry treats to grateful locals.

The Prime Minister had another high profile volunteer by her side in the form of Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Ms Ardern took time to pose for photos with fans as she worked one of the strawberry booths, during a glorious spring day in the capital.

The festival helps to raise between $40,000 and $60,000 annually for the Mary Potter Hospice and is a vital event for the organisation.

The event is running until 4pm at Midland Park, 157 Lambton Quay, Wellington.