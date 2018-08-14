 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Jacinda Ardern confident New Zealand property market won’t slump like Sydney, Melbourne

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics
Property

House prices in Sydney and Melbourne are slumping, and some economists have said the same could happen in New Zealand. But Jacinda Ardern says she's confident we aren't on the same path as Australia.

"That’s certainly not what it looks like we’re experiencing now here in New Zealand," the Prime Minister told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today.

"If you look to Auckland, there is a cooling there (but) that doesn’t mean that properties are losing their value. It just means that essentially they’re not escalating at the rate we’ve seen in the past."

House prices across Australia have dropped for the first time in six years, dragged down, economists there say, by big drops in the nation's two biggest cities. Sydney housing prices have plummeted by about 5 per cent.

But KiwiBuild could make the difference for New Zealand, Ms Ardern suggested.

"First homebuyers are looking for a particular kind of house…but those affordable homes aren’t being built," she said. 'They make a very small percentage of our new builds, which is why we’ve developed KiwiBuild.

"It’s about bringing in supply to the end of the market where we just don’t have it. That allows us to retain the value of our existing homes, whilst we also stop seeing that massive escalation on price."

But the plan isn’t fool proof, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has suggested. Like Sydney and Melbourne, Auckland home prices have benefited from global investment trends in recent years, he told Q+A on Sunday.

"You could see a similar fall – that's not in our projections, but it's in the realm of possibility," he said. "Likewise, you could see a rise."

In a forecast last week, the Reserve Bank predicted house prices across the country to stay positive at around two to three per cent per year for the next few years. But even if that prediction doesn’t materialise, it’s a far cry from a "housing market crisis", Mr Orr said.

Ms Ardern declined to say today whether the Government would consider easing the loan-to-value ratio if growth in housing did go into the negative territory, deferring the decision to the Reserve Bank. But she did point to KiwiBuild’s recent announcement that it would accept 10 per cent deposits.

"And that’s of course because these are new builds – adding to supply rather than putting pressure on the housing market, which is what the Reserve Bank was trying to address," she said.

While business confidence is currently low, Ardern said she remains upbeat that our nation’s surplus, the low unemployment rate and Government keeping the debt down will eventually sway the sector.

And the Government also is formulating plans to respond to specific business challenges like the skills gap and productivity, she said, adding that we can’t stay with the status quo.

"I don’t think New Zealand wants an economy that’s built solely on housing speculation and migration," she said. "Those are not good, solid foundations.

"Our future lies in being innovated, being more productive, making sure we add value to our exports and have export-led growth. That’s a solid, resilient economy, and that’s what we as a government are working towards."

The PM touted KiwiBuild as increasing supply while keeping existing home prices steady. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Matty Isiah inside a cell in Denpasar, Bali.

New Zealand man locked up in Bali, accused of attempted murder
2

Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses
3

Most read: Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
4

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata
5

Jacinda Ardern says Government department made a 'huge oversight' placing sex offender in same motel as at-risk children
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
It comes as National pulls its support for the Government’s own medicinal cannabis bill.

Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses
Generic image of a funeral.

Taranaki families could face huge bills for post mortems, funeral directors warn
A Busit vehicle in Hamilton

Waikato bus drivers walking off the job to protest poor pay and conditions
Matty Isiah inside a cell in Denpasar, Bali.

New Zealand man locked up in Bali, accused of attempted murder

Man dies in Hawke's Bay quad bike accident

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay

A man has died after a quad bike accident in Wairoa in Hawke's Bay.

WorkSafe confirmed the death to 1 NEWS and are looking into the incident.

Quad bike
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
07:55
Lorraine doesn't do confrontation, but felt she had to stand up for Wellington's beaches after noticing a growing problem.

Watch: Meet the Wellington woman taking on the scourge of plastic 'nurdles'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern confident New Zealand property market won’t slump like Sydney, Melbourne

Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses

Taranaki families could face huge bills for post mortems, funeral directors warn

Wellington property management company apologises over social media campaign that upset tenants

Another alcohol delivery company prompts debate on whether it's convenient or harmful

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
Auckland

An alcohol health watch group says alcohol delivery companies deserve further scrutiny as their popularity across Auckland increases.

My Beer Case - Auckland's fourth service to offer alcohol deliveries in under one hour - is seeking $250,000 in investment to expand its business and hire more drivers.

Dr Nicki Jackson of Alcohol Healthwatch, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said these types of services may lead to unhealthy drinking.

"It is these ones that deliver alcohol within an hour that are really deigned to top up your drinks," Dr Jackson said.

"New Zealanders don't need more reasons to top up their drinks and if anything we want to be reducing our consumption."

She said most Kiwis already live no more than two minutes away from a liquor outlet.

Nick Leggett of the Alcoholic Beverages Council says services which bring booze to your door on demand are just driven by demand. Source: Breakfast

Alcoholic Beverages Council spokesperson Nick Leggett told Breakfast that "we shouldn't confuse convenience with harm".

"You might have people over unexpectedly or find you've run out of alcohol if you're entertaining and you need to engage the services of someone who can deliver to your door," Mr Leggett said.

"I think Kiwis can be trusted - I think most Kiwis drink moderately."

Mr Leggett agreed that the services need to be careful to stay within their license conditions, saying "there should be hoops to jump through" and that "they should be tightly regulated".

"If there's a demand, if there's a need, if they stay within their license and rules - I guess time will tell," he said.

Dr Nicki Jackson said these types of services promote people "topping up" their alcohol consumption. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
Auckland