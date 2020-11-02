TODAY |

Watch: Jacinda Ardern celebrates election win by smoking weed in latest satire puppet impression

A likeness of Jacinda Ardern has featured again on the UK satire Spitting Image, which on this occasion shows her celebrating Labour's election win by smoking cannabis. 

Last month the show released a sketch poking fun at Ardern's elimination approach to Covid-19, depicting her as Mary Poppins before she beheads a man who coughs in the street.

Originally airing in the '80s, the new series has a more global focus with depictions of Donald Trump and Prince Harry.

Featuring a thick Kiwi accent, Ardern this time is asked by a talking sheep umbrella about Labour's landslide election win.

"Practically perfect people expect to win by landslides," Ardern's puppet replies, before celebrating by appearing to puff on a joint.

"Well, maybe I'll do that thing I did just once when I was a kid," she said. 

On Friday, the preliminary referendum results were released, indicating that most New Zealand voters appear to be against legalising cannabis but in favour of euthanasia. Final results of the referenda will be released on Friday. 

Ardern waited until after the election to reveal that she voted to legalise both cannabis and euthanasia. 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern celebrates election win by smoking weed in latest satire puppet impression
