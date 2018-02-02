Watch: Jacinda Ardern arrives at Waitangi, has first meeting with iwi leaders

Jacinda Ardern has today kicked off her unprecedented five-day trip to Waitangi, arriving this morning to have her first meeting with iwi leaders.

The Prime Minister said her new government's first Waitangi Day will be a "fresh start" for relations between the Crown and iwi.

"Waitangi is about more than just one day, it's about our relationships with the people of Northland and about Crown and iwi and Maori generally," Ms Ardern said last week in Martinborough.

"As part of that I want to make full use of the time when people are gathered there."