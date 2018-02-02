 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern arrives at Waitangi, has first meeting with iwi leaders

Jacinda Ardern has today kicked off her unprecedented five-day trip to Waitangi, arriving this morning to have her first meeting with iwi leaders.

The PM has kicked off a five-day trip to Northland, that will culminate with her speaking Te Whare Rūnanga marae.
The Prime Minister said her new government's first Waitangi Day will be a "fresh start" for relations between the Crown and iwi.

"Waitangi is about more than just one day, it's about our relationships with the people of Northland and about Crown and iwi and Maori generally," Ms Ardern said last week in Martinborough.

"As part of that I want to make full use of the time when people are gathered there."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also expected to speak on Te Whare Rūnanga marae, a step that previous Prime Ministers have not done in recent years.

