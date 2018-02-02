Watch: Jacinda Ardern arrives at Waitangi, denies 'tension' in first meeting with iwi leaders

Jacinda Ardern has this morning kicked off her unprecedented five-day trip to Waitangi, holding her first meeting with iwi leaders while denying any "tension" existed.

The Prime Minister said her new government's first Waitangi Day will be a "fresh start" for relations between the Crown and iwi.

"Of course I have to acknowledge I'm new and so with any partnership you're forming together of course that takes a bit of time," Ms Ardern said.

"But I certainly wouldn't want to wast time in making progress on those issues already raised today that we can work together on."

Ms Ardern said she was looking to find practical ways she can work straight away with iwi leaders on increased Maori home ownership, and improving child welfare.

"No I certainly didn't find any tension at all," she said.

"Perhaps I'm being an optimist but I fleel only warmth and some hope in that room, and we're going to make sure we make the most of that welcome we had."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also expected to speak on Te Whare Rūnanga marae on Waitangi, a step that previous Prime Ministers have not done in recent years.

"Waitangi is about more than just one day, it's about our relationships with the people of Northland and about Crown and iwi and Maori generally," Ms Ardern said last week in Martinborough.