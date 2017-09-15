 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces target to integrate Te Reo Maori from early childhood to intermediate

Labour have announced plans to support the integration of Te Reo Maori into early childhood education, primary and intermediate schools by 2025. 

It comes with a promise to double te reo scholarships for secondary schools.
Labour's deputy leader and Māori development spokesperson Kelvin Davis said the school teachers would be provided with an opportunity to take lessons in Te Reo Maori, to "allow them to strengthen their understanding of Te Reo Māori to a position where they can integrate the language confidently into their teaching". 

The target also comes with a promise to double the number of dedicated scholarships to boost Te Reo Maori teachers in secondary schools, so that if students choose to continue learning in secondary school there is enough teaching supply. 

"The survival and future of Te Reo Māori as a thriving language is a core value for Labour because we believe it's a unique taonga for all New Zealanders," Mr Davis said in a statement.

Labour's new deputy leader has been pulling out the LOLs - will it translate into votes?

"Te Reo Māori is fundamental to our national identity and provides an important gateway to better understanding the rich history and culture of Aotearoa."

The topic of compulsory Te Reo Maori in schools has been a hot topic this election, with the Maori Party and Greens fiercely in favour of the move. 

The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".
Marama Fox of the Maori Party and ACT's David Seymour exchanged frank views on Te Reo in schools.
Here are just a few policies the parties have on how they would structure the education system in New Zealand.

Take a look at the major parties' policies on education

