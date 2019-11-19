Watch: Jacinda Ardern and Stephen Colbert sing Bohemian Rhapsody together after PM picks him up from airport

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has fulfilled her promise and picked up US late night television host Stephen Colbert from Auckland Airport.

Ms Ardern made the offer while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this year. Tonight, the episode where she came through aired on TV in the United States.

Looking groggy after his long flight, Colbert seemed overjoyed when Ms Ardern pulled up to whisk him away from the airport.

The Late Show host then grabbed her phone attempting to unlock it with various combinations of passwords and placing it near her face to try and use facial recognition.

After many failed attempts her iPhone was then disabled causing the pair to burst out laughing.

A karaoke version of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody rounded out the car ride back to Ms Ardern's house, where the pair then sat down for an interview, during which Colbert offered to be the marriage celebrant for her and Clarke Gayford's wedding.

To finish off, Colbert was treated to a traditional Kiwi BBQ by Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford. Lorde - a surprise guest - also joined them for the dinner of sausages in white bread.