 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern repeated her stance on taking refugees from Manus Island today between mingling with locals at Grey Lynn festival. 

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."
Source: 1 NEWS

According to Ms Adern, New Zealand's offer to take 150 people who are screened as refugees still stands.

Ms Adern insisted that despite the situation on Manus Island escalating in the last two days, it is still a matter for Australia to decide. 

When asked whether she would go directly to Papua New Guinea, she said the advice received from many sources "is to go via Australia." 

"Whether or not Australia takes up our offer to take 150 refugees continues to be a matter for Australia," she said.

Ms Ardern added, "We've made it very clear that we're more than happy to assist but that ultimately is a matter for them."

Hundreds of men were today moved out of the Australia-run centre in PNG.
Source: 1 NEWS

Pakistani refugee Samad Abdul has begged New Zealand to take make the deal happen after alleged police brutality evicting refugees from the Manus Island detention centre.

"We just want to be in a safe country. So I'm begging to New Zealand no matter what you take, please make it happen.

"Make this thing happen. We are broken, we are terrified, we are tired," he said in a phone interview.


Related

Politics

00:17
It comes nearly three weeks after the centre was officially closed.

Papua New Guinea officials remove last refugees from Manus Island detention centre

00:17
It comes nearly three weeks after the centre was officially closed.

Refugees captured footage as Papua New Guinea Police stormed Manus Island detention centre

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

00:54
3
The White Ribbon Charity distanced itself from the march claiming Mr Tamaki holds homophobic views.

Watch: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki takes to the streets on motorbike to lead anti-domestic violence march in Auckland

00:30
4
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on


02:31
5
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

00:40
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 