Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern repeated her stance on taking refugees from Manus Island today between mingling with locals at Grey Lynn festival.

According to Ms Adern, New Zealand's offer to take 150 people who are screened as refugees still stands.

Ms Adern insisted that despite the situation on Manus Island escalating in the last two days, it is still a matter for Australia to decide.

When asked whether she would go directly to Papua New Guinea, she said the advice received from many sources "is to go via Australia."

"Whether or not Australia takes up our offer to take 150 refugees continues to be a matter for Australia," she said.

Ms Ardern added, "We've made it very clear that we're more than happy to assist but that ultimately is a matter for them."

Pakistani refugee Samad Abdul has begged New Zealand to take make the deal happen after alleged police brutality evicting refugees from the Manus Island detention centre.

"We just want to be in a safe country. So I'm begging to New Zealand no matter what you take, please make it happen.

"Make this thing happen. We are broken, we are terrified, we are tired," he said in a phone interview.

