 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

share

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

Shifting sands at Muriwai Beach have revealed a remarkably intact 17-metre shipwreck.

Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.
Source: 1 NEWS

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists such as Auckland Council's Robert Brassey say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner.

"It's just the sort of thing that would have traded between the west coast harbours – Onehunga, Raglan, Kaipara and further north," Mr Brassey said.

High tides uncovered the vessel at the weekend but the ship's already been looted for deck timber, annoying Heritage New Zealand's Greg Walter.

"Although it's a wreck it's relatively complete and together at this point, what we can see of it and for people to come along to just help themselves to the parts of it just makes our job that much harder."

He and Mr Brassey are trying to determine the ship's age, if it pre-dates 1900 it's automatically protected under heritage laws, making scavenging illegal.

Anyone caught doing so face fines of up to $60,000.

Related

Transport

Auckland

Yvonne Tahana

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:41
1
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

02:55
2
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

01:57
3
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

04:33
4
Road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson says pursuing fleeing drivers is not the only option and police should adopt a no-chase policy.

FBI has labelled NZ police's chase style unnecessary, says road safety campaigner

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Most read story: Daycare tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' dress


00:28
Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former aide to Barack Obama.

New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.

01:50
Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.

Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.


01:47
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

Meadow James' cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 