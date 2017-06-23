Watch: 'It's time to stand up for our land' - Stan Walker calls for Crown to stop interfering in Maori land disputes

New Zealand singer Stan Walker has made an impassioned call for iwi to unite in preventing Crown interference in land settlement claims.

Posting a video message to Facebook last night, Walker said the Crown's process of iwi cross-claims for land settlement should not occur.

Walker asks for a process to take place to resolve issues iwi to iwi, without Crown interference.

Walker writes in the Facebook post: "Calling out all Ministers who have the power to STOP IWI CROSS CLAIMS".

"We need to get involved whanau, it's time to stand up," Walker says in the video.

"Stand up for our land, stand up for our ocean, for our people, for the generations to come."