Watch: 'It's time for nanny to retire from Facebook' – loving grandson, nana say bye, cheerio to social media

A Paraparaumu man who touched hearts around the world by posting a video of him dancing with his grandmother has decided to stop documenting their life together on social media.

Jarryd Stoneman shot to fame last year when he posted a video of him dancing with Katie Thomas.

Mr Stoneman is carer to his grandmother, and had been posting regular updates about life on his Facebook page.

He announced yesterday that it was time to take the 94-year-old, who has Alzheimers, out of the spotlight.

"We've made the decision it's time for nanny to retire from Facebook fame," Mr Stoneman said.

"I just think it's the right time for her to just park up and get out of the public eye."

On behalf of the pair, Mr Stoneman thanked everyone who had watched their videos and sent them messages of goodwill.

However, it was time for Nana Thomas to rest.

"There's plenty more years to come," he added.