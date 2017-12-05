Watch: 'It's a really important move' – Kidney specialist hails new law compensating organ donors

From today, organ donors will be paid 100 per cent of their normal income until they are fit enough to work again.

The person recovering will also be paid the full amount of their normal income for the 12 weeks that they are recovering following the operation.

The live organ donation law is meant to help family or friends who donate their organs to their loved ones.

The law will help encourage people to donate by giving them better financial support than the sickness benefit, which was previously on offer.

Kidney specialist from Canterbury District Health Board Dr Nick Cross said it is an important move by the Government to encourage people to donate.

"Potential for people whose money is more important to them, it could make it difficult for people to donate to a loved one."

Dr Cross said the law helps to remove a barrier.

"The law sends a message from society that we support these people," he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.