Watch: 'It's not easy but it can be solved' - homelessness targeted with release of beautiful fundraising song

A Kiwi businesswoman taking part in homeless awareness event The Big Sleepout, has come up with a novel idea to help raise money for New Zealand's homeless population.

Sarah Trotman has done the sleepout every year since it began in 2010 and now she is hoping to help raise funds for the cause by launching a song.

She has hooked up with up and coming musician Tommy Nee to pen the tune.

"Everybody's goal should be to end homelessness," Ms Trotman told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"I needed a fundraising tool so commissioned Tommy to write song based on my experiences," she said.

These experiences came when Ms Trotman owned a boarding house in Auckland's Herne Bay, which she says taught her a lot of life lessons.

The musician behind the new song Tommy Nee is also no stranger to the issue saying, "I've lived out of my car a few times, it can be a struggle being a musician."

The song was released yesterday in a bid to raise funds for the homeless charity Lifewise.