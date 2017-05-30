 

Watch: 'It's intimidating, but it's exciting as well' - Hayley Holt pumped by her surprising jump up the Green Party's list

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

Sports presenter Hayley Holt is the big mover in the Green Party final list for the September General Election.

Sports presenter Hayley Holt could make Parliament if the Greens have a strong showing in September's election.
Ms Holt, a former competitive ballroom dancer and snowboarder, had been placed at 29th on the provisional list, but has shot up to 17.

It follows a vote on the draft list by party members.

Seventeenth could see Ms Holt, who has worked on The Crowd Goes Wild as a reporter and presenter for the past eight years, make Parliament if the Greens have a strong showing and lift their party vote by one or two per cent at the election.

She said that the elevation on the list was unexpected and is "intimidating, but exciting as well, and I think that when I hit the ground I'm going to learn quite quickly and I think that I can make a difference".

Auckland Mayoral candidate Chloe Swarbrick is also a big winner. She's gone from 13th to 9th.

Human rights lawyer Golriz Ghahraman had also moved into a more winnable spot, going from 15 to 10.

Of the sitting MPs Denise Roche has slipped from 14th to 15.

Final list to number 29:

1 Metiria Turei
2 James Shaw
3 Marama Davidson
4 Julie Anne Genter
5 Eugenie Sage
6 Gareth Hughes
7 Jan Logie
8 Kennedy Graham
9 Chloe Swarbrick
10 Golriz Ghahraman
11 Mojo Mathers
12 Barry Coates
13 Jack McDonald
14 John Hart
15 Denise Roche
16 David Clendon
17 Hayley Holt
18 Leilani Tamu
19 Teall Crossen
20 Teanau Tuiono
21 Matt Lawrey
22 Dr Elizabeth Kerekere
23 Chris Perley
24 Ricardo Menendez-March
25 Susanne Ruthven
26 Julie Zhu
27 Richard Leckinger
28 Thomas Nash
29 Sam Taylor

