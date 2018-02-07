 

Watch: 'It's awesome!' Kaka sighting delights kids in Bay of Plenty

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

A group of children have had a special encounter with one of New Zealand's endemic parrots.

The parrots frequent all three islands of New Zealand, but are usually found off-shore.
Source: 1 NEWS

The kaka, first thought to be a kea, was spotted near Blake Park enjoying a bounty of berries in Mount Maungaui today.

It wasn't perturbed by the attention it was creating, and seemed to be enjoy it - hanging upside down in search of the juiciest berries.

One onlooker told 1 NEWS "it's awesome" and has "heaps of feathers".

The parrots frequent all three islands of New Zealand, but are usually found off-shore, on coastal islands which have no introduced pests such as stoats and possums.

The Department of Conservation says it's not uncommon to see the parrots, especially as Mayor Island is so close to the city.

Kaka can weigh up to half a kilogram, and grow to nearly 45 centimetres in length. There are about 10,000 kaka left in New Zealand.

