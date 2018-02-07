Watch: 'It's awesome!' Kaka sighting delights kids in Bay of Plenty

A group of children have had a special encounter with one of New Zealand's endemic parrots.

The kaka, first thought to be a kea, was spotted near Blake Park enjoying a bounty of berries in Mount Maungaui today.

It wasn't perturbed by the attention it was creating, and seemed to be enjoy it - hanging upside down in search of the juiciest berries.

One onlooker told 1 NEWS "it's awesome" and has "heaps of feathers".

The parrots frequent all three islands of New Zealand, but are usually found off-shore, on coastal islands which have no introduced pests such as stoats and possums.

The Department of Conservation says it's not uncommon to see the parrots, especially as Mayor Island is so close to the city.