Watch: Intense video captures Christchurch tornado as it heads toward business

The intensity of today’s tornado in Christchurch has been captured on video by the team at Ben Nolan Builders.

Two people were injured in the city today, as the small tornado touched down in Sydenham, and with tree branches ripped free and roofs and signs torn from their fixings as well.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received about 25 weather-related call-outs between 2pm and 3pm as the storm moved over the city.

NIWA said there were 1100 lightning strikes in Christchurch, with a basketball backboard at Governors Bay School singed by a strike.

Hail has also fallen.

Timothy Lang was at work at an automotive workshop where windows were “smashing out of cars”. Source: 1 NEWS

The video shot by Ben Nolan Builders shows tree branches and debris being tossed through the air.

Basketball hoop hit by lightning at Governors Bay School Source: 1 NEWS

As it becomes apparent it is a tornado, the person filming runs for safety.

The team at Ben Nolan Builders captured the tornado as it caused damage in Christchurch today. Source: Ben Nolan Builders
