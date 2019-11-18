Watch: Intense video captures Christchurch tornado as it heads toward business

The intensity of today’s tornado in Christchurch has been captured on video by the team at Ben Nolan Builders.

Two people were injured in the city today, as the small tornado touched down in Sydenham, and with tree branches ripped free and roofs and signs torn from their fixings as well.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received about 25 weather-related call-outs between 2pm and 3pm as the storm moved over the city.

NIWA said there were 1100 lightning strikes in Christchurch, with a basketball backboard at Governors Bay School singed by a strike.

Hail has also fallen.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The video shot by Ben Nolan Builders shows tree branches and debris being tossed through the air.

Basketball hoop hit by lightning at Governors Bay School Source: 1 NEWS