Watch: Inspiring story of Kiwi runner who battled cancer and found love along the way

A brave Kiwi man is using personal tragedy in his own life to help inspire others.

At 23-years-old Josh Komen was set to wear the black singlet, a West Coast athletics star on the rise.

However, in a race to the Commonwealth Games the finish line never came as Josh was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Hitting rock bottom Josh thought about taking his own life before finding inner-strength and deciding to battle the illness.