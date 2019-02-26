TODAY |

Watch: Inspiring story of Kiwi runner who battled cancer and found love along the way

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Health

A brave Kiwi man is using personal tragedy in his own life to help inspire others.

At 23-years-old Josh Komen was set to wear the black singlet, a West Coast athletics star on the rise.

However, in a race to the Commonwealth Games the finish line never came as Josh was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Hitting rock bottom Josh thought about taking his own life before finding inner-strength and deciding to battle the illness.

Watch his amazing journey back to health, finding love along the way, and how he helps to coach future Kiwi athletic stars in the video above.

At 23, Josh Komen was poised to realise his athletics dreams, when his well-tuned body broke down. Source: Seven Sharp
New Zealand
Health
