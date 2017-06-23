Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

Christchurch’s iconic Lancaster Park is set to be brought down by the wrecking ball, but not before the public has been given the opportunity to salvage some sought after memorabilia.

Chief Executive of Vbase, Darren Burden, told 1 NEWS "I think is it's a way in which we create a legacy for Lancaster Park".

"We keep that legacy going because bits of the park and memorabilia memories may be stored in people’s houses, clubs and communities so it keeps on going."

The memorial gates put in place to honour soldiers from WW1 will remain intact as the quake damaged stadium was deemed too expensive to restore.

At $275 million to bring it back up to code, the council decided it was best to raze it to the ground completely. It will be the biggest demolition job in the city's rebuild.

"It's a huge demolition for NZ, epic in size, you're looking at 63,000 cubic tonnes of material. It's a big job," Lee Butcher CCC Project manager said.

"Knocking a stadium down is a sad thing. Hopefully this'll be the catalyst to start the next thing," Mr Butcher said.