Watch: Inside Australia's most expensive $76m Sydney waterfront mansion

A 154-year-old Sydney beachfront mansion has sold for a staggering NZ$76 million to a 37-year-old billionaire.

The estate, named Elaine for unknown reasons, had been in the Fairfax family for 126 years but had no-one living in it for 20-years, reports Domain News.

Buyer Schott Farquhar, the co-CEO of software company Atlassian, said the purchase ends over a year of house hunting.

"It would have been a great loss to see this rare property sold to developers and carved up. When we heard of the plans, we just couldn't let this beautiful piece of Australian history be turned into a development site," Mr Farquhar said.

Seller John Brehmer Fairfax said selling the family home was "emotional".