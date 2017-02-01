 

Watch: Incredible moment mako shark flips into air at Mangawhai

A group of fishermen got the surprise over the weekend when a shark leapt out of the water after being snagged on a line.
00:55
1
Assistant coach Richard Watt had to send the pumped-up pair to a sudden death sprint after neither refused to let go of the baton in the first round.

Watch: Hurricanes heroes Cory Jane, TJ Perenara spark fiery beach flags rivalry during team-building

00:41
2
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

02:01
3
The 27-year-old who once beat the WBO world heavyweight champion in amateur grade has turned down DUCO events to sign Lou Di Bella instead.

Junior Fa hoping for career breakout away from Parker's 'shadow' with major overseas deal

01:19
4
A live cross involving a redback spider prompts Matty to tell the nation what he thinks.

'If I ever needed another reason why I won't be mating with females that's probably it' - Matty McLean leaves stunned Jack covering his eyes


00:20
5
Tracy Hankins captured the passionate haka performed for the new students at Hamilton Boys' High School.

Video: What a welcome! Devastating haka welcomes year 9 boys to Hamilton Boys' High

03:00
They're three of more than 40 job categories listed as immediate skill shortages.

Beekeepers, tree doctors and jockeys among listed skills shortages

Despite a net gain of more than 70,000 migrants coming to live in New Zealand in 2016, there is a "massive skill shortage".


02:00
Petrol importers' rising margins have caught the attention of Energy Minister Judith Collins who's watching the market closely.

Petrol prices to be scrutinised as importers' margins rise

"If anything retail fuel prices should be falling," says AA's Mark Stockdale.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

03:59

NZ embassy 'working urgently' to clarify travel rights of dual citizens under Trump's border ban

Murray McCully says our embassy officials in the US are still trying to clarify the situation.

00:50
Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

Dave Rennie quickly shut down talk about his side's off-field dramas today.


 
