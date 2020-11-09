TODAY |

Watch: Incredible footage shows how flooding has submerged Napier streets

Source:  1 NEWS

Incredible new footage this evening shows how flooding has submerged Napier streets.

One man used a broom to paddle an inflatable unicorn down his road. Source: Supplied

In one piece of video a man can be seen using a broom to paddle an inflatable unicorn down his totally flooded road.

Another captures a car turned into a boat as it tries to drive down a similarly submerged street.

One person went wakeboarding on sodden grass by the side of a road, pulled along by a car.

Locals are making the most of the horrendous weather. Source: Supplied

The adventure didn't end well, though, as they bailed off their board and tumbled along a patch of grass still above water.

Another youngster used the opportunity to test out their kayaking skills down the middle of a flooded street.

A deluge of rain in the area has overwhelmed the wastewater system. Source: James Johnston

It comes as Napier City Council is asking residents to avoid all but non-essential travel, flush toilets only when necessary and limit all water use as flash flooding overwhelms the roads and wastewater system.

The council warned it can't keep up with reporting the number of roads which are flooded out this evening and decided to instead give a blanket warning.

“Council is receiving constant reports of roads which are unpassable and we will not be able to continue to report on individual roads as resources are diverted to managing the situation," a statement on the council's Facebook page reads.

Napier City Council has warned against all but non-essential travel. Source: 1 NEWS

"Based on what we know at the moment and the continued rainfall, we have to advise against any non-essential travel.

"We also request that anyone using the roads drives with great care - some manhole lids may have been lifted and those and other risks may not be visible to drivers. Please also keep speeds as low as possible as the wake from passing vehicles is flooding houses.”

The city has already recorded more than 73 millimetres of rain, with much more expected later tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

According to RNZ, dozens of residents are being evacuated from their homes as flood waters rise and sirens from emergency services can be heard around the city.

MetService has recorded well over 74mm of rain in Napier today, with more rain expected this evening.

It has a heavy rain watch for Hawke's Bay until 1am tomorrow morning.

MetService is also forecasting thunderstorms for the region.

One person also told 1 NEWS the rain was "unprecedented" for the region.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ says emergency responders are dealing with multiple callouts, mostly in the Napier CBD with water flooding shops and office.

Two additional trucks have been called in from Hastings to assist.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Weather News
