Watch: Incredible footage of lightning striking New Plymouth art structure

An art structure in New Plymouth has been struck by lightning during a thunderstorm tonight.

Amazing footage of the Wind Wand, a sculpture by Len Lye, being struck by lightning was posted to the PrimoWireless Facebook page.

The Wind Wand is a 48-metre kinetic sculpture that is an iconic sight on the New Plymouth skyline and lights up at night.

The post by Primo Wireless states the powerful strike has damaged the sculpture, blowing the lighting.