Watch: 'That is incorrect' - Jacinda Ardern hits back at National's claim superannuitants better off under them

1 NEWS | NZN

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has hit back at National's claim that superannuitants will be better off under them.

The National leader has been pushing a package of support for pensioners.
Source: 1 NEWS

National made the claim after announcing it will lift superannuation payments by $680 a year for couples from next year if it wins a fourth term at next Saturday's election.

Seniors spokeswoman Maggie Barry announced the increase, which would be in addition to regular annual increases, as the party launched its senior policy.

"New Zealanders are living longer and National is determined to [provide] the support and security to ensuring all of us are able to age positively and lead fulfilling lives in retirement," Ms Barry said.

The election countdown is on and the Labour leader says she's trying to make every hour count.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to 1 NEWS in New Plymouth today, Ms Ardern hit out at National's claims superannuitants would be better off under them.

"That is incorrect. Under Labour you will get a winter energy payment that will be between $450 to $700," Ms Ardern said.

National has promised to lift superannuation payments by $680 a year for couples if it wins the election.
Source: 1 NEWS

She also said Labour would bring down the cost of visits to the doctor so it would only cost superannuitants $8.00.

National has promised to lift superannuation payments by $680 a year for couples if it wins the election.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Barry said National would continue to back the SuperGold Card which includes discounts at businesses including dentists and optometrists as well as public transport concessions.

Manawatu-Wanganui

Election

