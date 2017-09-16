Watch: 'That is incorrect' - Jacinda Ardern hits back at National's claim superannuitants better off under them

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has hit back at National's claim that superannuitants will be better off under them.

National made the claim after announcing it will lift superannuation payments by $680 a year for couples from next year if it wins a fourth term at next Saturday's election.

Seniors spokeswoman Maggie Barry announced the increase, which would be in addition to regular annual increases, as the party launched its senior policy.

"New Zealanders are living longer and National is determined to [provide] the support and security to ensuring all of us are able to age positively and lead fulfilling lives in retirement," Ms Barry said.

Speaking to 1 NEWS in New Plymouth today, Ms Ardern hit out at National's claims superannuitants would be better off under them.

"That is incorrect. Under Labour you will get a winter energy payment that will be between $450 to $700," Ms Ardern said.

She also said Labour would bring down the cost of visits to the doctor so it would only cost superannuitants $8.00.