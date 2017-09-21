Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

A National coalition government with Winston Peters' NZ First seems a little more remote today, after Bill English last night encouraged voters "to cut out the middle man", in a move designed to rub Mr Peters out of Parliament all together.

Hours after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed NZ First's vote on near life support at 5 per cent, Mr English dropped the hammer on Mr Peters in last night's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate, when pushed by moderator Mike Hosking.

"I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle-man," Mr English told Hosking.

"I don't like this view that Mr Peters has that he decides who the Government of New Zealand is."

On last night's 1 NEWS poll, which put National at 46 per cent, Labour at 37 per cent and the Greens at 8 per cent, Mr Peters is still the king - or queen maker.

Mr English's dialogue last night follows an ongoing war of words between Mr Peters and ACT leader David Seymour, another potential coalition partner on the right.