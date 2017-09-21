 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

share

Source:

Breakfast

A National coalition government with Winston Peters' NZ First seems a little more remote today, after Bill English last night encouraged voters "to cut out the middle man", in a move designed to rub Mr Peters out of Parliament all together.

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.
Source: Breakfast

Hours after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed NZ First's vote on near life support at 5 per cent, Mr English dropped the hammer on Mr Peters in last night's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate, when pushed by moderator Mike Hosking.

"I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle-man," Mr English told Hosking.

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I don't like this view that Mr Peters has that he decides who the Government of New Zealand is."

On last night's 1 NEWS poll, which put National at 46 per cent, Labour at 37 per cent and the Greens at 8 per cent, Mr Peters is still the king - or queen maker.

The confident NZ First leader today called this election "a three way fight".
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English's dialogue last night follows an ongoing war of words between Mr Peters and ACT leader David Seymour, another potential coalition partner on the right.

But on TVNZ's Breakfast today, Mr Peters insisted he hadn't yet decided which of the major parties he'd form government with, if left to choose.

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

02:34
2
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

01:46
3
It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll


00:30
4
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

00:51
5
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

English and Ardern agree on one thing in 1 NEWS debate - the election race is neck and neck

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

01:46
But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

English, Ardern clash in debate as shock 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows National on top in big turnaround

Tax, health, water and the fuel crisis all got an airing as the leaders staked their claims for vote.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 