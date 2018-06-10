 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'I'm not superhuman' – PM Jacinda Ardern on juggling work and becoming a mum

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she does not want to "create the false impression that all women should be superhuman" when she gives birth to her baby, which is due next week.

Ms Ardern spoke to Q+A’s Corin Dann this morning.
Source: Q+A

Ms Ardern spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann this morning about balancing her work with becoming a first-time mum.

"I'm able to do what I'm doing because I have enormous support around me, and actually, that makes me quite privileged. So I wouldn't want to be held up as some kind of exemplar because it's not easy, and I'm lucky," Ms Ardern said.

The Prime Minister has also noted that she is "desperate to demonstrate that I'm not going to let the country down" when she goes on her 'baby break' following the birth.

"I will stay true to the role that I have, because it's incredibly important to me."

However, Ms Ardern says people around the country have been supportive of the pressure of being a role model when the whole world is watching.

"But at the same time, there's this motherly side of New Zealand that is coming out where I've been getting these spontaneous messages from complete strangers saying, 'We get it now, but you're also allowed to sit down.' That sentiment has been lovely.

"My message would be, I can assure people I will keep doing my job, but I also acknowledge I'm not superhuman."

Ms Ardern will go on a six-week maternity leave following the birth of her child.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

HIV-positive woman 'humiliated' after employer shares status

00:45
2
Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .

'We've been called cheats for 100 years, haven't we?' – All Blacks coach on French criticism

3
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

One person dies following serious crash south of Whakatane

4
Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

Immigration New Zealand reviewing processes after deporting woman who’d gone to police with assault complaint

5
1 NEWS

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.

00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 