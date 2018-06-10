Watch: 'I'm not superhuman' – PM Jacinda Ardern on juggling work and becoming a mum

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she does not want to "create the false impression that all women should be superhuman" when she gives birth to her baby, which is due next week.

Ms Ardern spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann this morning about balancing her work with becoming a first-time mum.

"I'm able to do what I'm doing because I have enormous support around me, and actually, that makes me quite privileged. So I wouldn't want to be held up as some kind of exemplar because it's not easy, and I'm lucky," Ms Ardern said.

The Prime Minister has also noted that she is "desperate to demonstrate that I'm not going to let the country down" when she goes on her 'baby break' following the birth.

"I will stay true to the role that I have, because it's incredibly important to me."



However, Ms Ardern says people around the country have been supportive of the pressure of being a role model when the whole world is watching.



"But at the same time, there's this motherly side of New Zealand that is coming out where I've been getting these spontaneous messages from complete strangers saying, 'We get it now, but you're also allowed to sit down.' That sentiment has been lovely.

"My message would be, I can assure people I will keep doing my job, but I also acknowledge I'm not superhuman."