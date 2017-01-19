Watch: 'I'm not racist... I've got heaps of black mates' - Kiwi comedian whose 'Blackson' face joke sparked outrage responds

A controversial Kiwi comedian has hit back at critics who blasted him for painting his face brown and posting a picture to his Facebook page.

Jimi Jackson uploaded the photo on Monday of his face painted brown, titled "Jimi Blackson".

Facebook users didn't take kindly to the post, labelling him as racist and referring to the stunt as "blackface".

But in a new video released today Mr Jackson says he's not apologising.

"I'm not racist... I've got heaps of black mates, like black American mates," Jackson says in the clip.

"I got Asian mates, I got Indian mates, I got Fijindian mates - that's like Fijian Indian mates. I got all race mates."

Mr Jackson says he didn't know what the term "blackface" meant before people started accusing him of it.

He also made note of the fact he is Maori.

"A white Maori, obviously, my dad's the black one."