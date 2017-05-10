 

Watch: 'I'm about to head out on what I call a walk-run' - Bill English shows Kiwis his exercise routine

Prime Minister Bill English has taken New Zealanders on a personal tour of his exercise track during a video where he heads out for "what I call a walk-run" in Wellington bush. 

Bill English said, 'people often ask what I do in my spare time,' so he posted a video to Facebook showing off his exercise track.
Mr English posted the video to his Facebook page last night, which has since had over 170,000 views.

He wrote, "people often ask what I do in my spare time, so I thought I'd show you first hand."

During the video, Mr English describes how he walks "up the hills" and runs "the downhill bits" in a voice over while showing snippets his journey and how he tackles the step terrain. 

"It's quite a big hill but it's always worth it for the view and it gets better," Mr English says while puffing and panting up the hill, before he shows off a view of Wellington. 

Thinking people might not believe it was him working out, the Prime Minister poked his head into the frame saying, "now you're thinking, is it him? Yep it is. Not just a voice over."

After an "hour and a quarter in the bush and the blue sky and the fresh air" he ends the video by saying, "it's pretty good to be able to do it."

