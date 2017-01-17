Watch: I'll take that! Man caught on camera slipping tip jar under his jacket and walking out of Napier restaurant

You think no one is watching, but just remember there are eyes everywhere.

That's what one man forgot to consider when he walked into a Napier restaurant and left with a tip jar containing $60, with the episode being caught on a CCTV camera right in front of him.

Footage filmed on Sunday shows the vest and bucket hat-wearing man walking into Napier's Sri Thai Restaurant in the suburb of Ahuriri just after 7pm.

He dawdles towards the restaurant counter just as another patron walks past him.

He gets to the counter, scopes his surroundings to see if anyone is watching and reaches over the counter to swipe a tip jar.

The video shows the man then tucking the jar under his vest before he walks out of the restaurant.

Owner Lien Vanpraseuth told 1 NEWS the tip jar contained about $60 worth of tips.

She said the jar was immediately noticed missing when a worker returned to the counter. When they reviewed the CCTV footage, they witnessed what had happened.

She said a friend uploaded the vision of the incident to Facebook today, but she was yet to report the incident to the police.