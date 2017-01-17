 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: I'll take that! Man caught on camera slipping tip jar under his jacket and walking out of Napier restaurant

share

Source:

1 NEWS

You think no one is watching, but just remember there are eyes everywhere.

That's what one man forgot to consider when he walked into a Napier restaurant and left with a tip jar containing $60, with the episode being caught on a CCTV camera right in front of him.

Footage filmed on Sunday shows the vest and bucket hat-wearing man walking into Napier's Sri Thai Restaurant in the suburb of Ahuriri just after 7pm.

A man took only a few seconds to enter and leave the Sri Thai Restaurant, with a tip jar containing about $60.
Source: Facebook: Andrew Murray

He dawdles towards the restaurant counter just as another patron walks past him.

He gets to the counter, scopes his surroundings to see if anyone is watching and reaches over the counter to swipe a tip jar.

The video shows the man then tucking the jar under his vest before he walks out of the restaurant.

Owner Lien Vanpraseuth told 1 NEWS the tip jar contained about $60 worth of tips.

She said the jar was immediately noticed missing when a worker returned to the counter. When they reviewed the CCTV footage, they witnessed what had happened.

She said a friend uploaded the vision of the incident to Facebook today, but she was yet to report the incident to the police.

The jar and the tips haven't been returned, she said.

Related

Hawke's Bay

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

00:23
2
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

00:42
3
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

00:28
4
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Whakatane

00:40
5
Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members blocked access to this Whakatane road.

Video: Hyped-up Mob members take over Whakatane road during funeral procession

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ