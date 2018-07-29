 

Watch: 'I'll be a National person until the day I die' – former PM John Key talks life after politics

1 NEWS
Former prime minister John Key says he's enjoying life after politics, but "nothing will ever replicate being prime minister".

Mr Key attended Simon Bridges' first National conference as party leader in Auckland today opening up about his decision to leave the top job.

"Everyone's got to know when their used-by date has been hit, and I worked that out basically the back end of 2016 that leaders tend to stay a bit too long, and ultimately speak a bit too long, and it was time for me to get a move on," Mr Key said.

"I loved the time I was there, but I'm happy with the things I'm doing in my life and - they're different, nothing will ever replicate being prime minister - but no prime minister ever stays forever, and so it's great to be back and it's great to support the party."

The former prime minister added: "I'll be a National person until the day I die".

Mr Key says today's event "won't be the last conference I turn up at".

Mr Key attended Simon Bridges’ first National Party conference as leader. Source: 1 NEWS
The driver of a bus which rolled killing one person in the Tongariro National Park yesterday is in a stable condition in hospital.

Around 2.30pm yesterday, police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Road, which runs to Turoa skifield.

There were 28 passengers inside the bus and several of them sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by helicopter.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning, CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Ross Copland said the bus was nine kilometres down Mountain Road when it hit a bank on the left side and came to rest on its right side.

Mr Copland says the driver of the bus had operated buses for a long time and had a lot of experience driving up and down that particular road.

The road had just been sealed and had a safety upgrade, says Mr Copland, and it wasn’t icy at the time of the crash.

Engineers are going up today or tomorrow to see if there are any issues with the road.

Mr Copland says he’s spoken to family of the person who has died and passed on his condolences.

"It's an absolute tragedy. That's our real focus for now is getting support in place not only for staff, but the family of the deceased and the other victims who were involved in the accident."

He says getting in touch with those on the bus has been difficult because many left their phones on the bus.

A spokesperson for St John says patient updates are particularly difficult due to the nature of the incident with patients being "scattered" across the country in five different hospitals.

Waikato DHB spokesperson Lydia Aydon told 1 NEWS this morning that three patients taken to Waikato Hospital - one 20-year-old man, and two women aged 29 and 31.

They are all in a stable condition.

Turoa skifield is closed today for a debriefing process and should open tomorrow.

The bus has been removed and taken to Whanganui to be examined.

CCTV footage released to 1 NEWS has captured the moment a customer turned violent at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall yesterday afternoon.

While it's unclear what fuelled the incident, the footage shows a man confronting staff at Poké Bar, in the popular mall's food court.

Joel Stirling, who owns the store, said the man called a staff member a "fa***t" before throwing his food and a call bell at him.

"The mall is supposed to be a safe environment to work within and they are behind a counter," Mr Stirling said.

While no one sustained serious injuries in the incident, Mr Stirling said staff are too afraid to return to work.

"This sort of behaviour is not acceptable within any shopping mall," he said.

Police were called a short time after the incident.

Sylvia Park's Centre Manager Susan Jamieson said, "Security responded immediately and provided support".

"We view this as an isolated incident."

By the time police arrived, the alleged offender had left the  scene and was no longer in the area.

Police are following up on the incident and are making enquiries.

Written by - Andrew Macfarlane.

Police were called to Sylvia Park Mall shortly after the incident yesterday. Source: SUPPLIED
