Watch: 'I'll call him back' - Grant Dalton burns bitter rival Sir Russell Coutts after phone rings in victory press conference

Grant Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at the expense of great rival Sir Russell Coutts during Team New Zealand's victory press conference today.
The phone of the Team NZ boss went while he was speaking with the media, and sharp as a tack, Dalton said "that will be Russell".
He handed his phone over and after a pause, said "tell him I'll call him back".
Sir Russell won the cup with Team New Zealand in 1995 and 2000, before tasting further success with Alinghi and Oracle.
