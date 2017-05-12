Watch: 'If they want to be a ballet dancer then be my guest' - Dame Val Adams determined her child won't be pressured into being an Olympian
The inspirational Dame Valerie, who revealed in April she was pregnant, shares her hopes for her unborn child.
Source: Seven Sharp
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.
Source: Seven Sharp
The Kiwi shot put legend has been invested as a Dame Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit at Government House in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
