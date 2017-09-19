Watch: 'I'd get one of those if I was you' - Winston Peters gives NZ First-themed fashion advice to 1 NEWS reporter

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is trying to convert everyone to the party's black and white colours four days out from the election.

Shaking hands and taking selfies in Auckland's Sylvia Park mall, he even had some fashion advice for 1 NEWS reporter Jessica Mutch.

"I'd get one of those if I was you," Mr Peters said to Mutch as he pointed at a black and white outfit in a shop window.

"I'll bear that in mind," Mutch replied as the pair shared a laugh.