Watch: Hundreds of police perform haka for fallen colleague Matthew Hunt at Eden Park funeral

Hundreds of police performed a haka for their fallen colleague Matthew Hunt at his Eden Park funeral this afternoon.

The emotional moment came at the end of an Auckland service where friends and family paid tribute to Constable Hunt who was fatally shot while carrying out a traffic stop on June 19 in Massey, West Auckland.

He was remembered as an "ordinary person doing extraordinary things" by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Police officer Matthew Hunt had 'everything to live for', mum says at funeral

Mr Coster was briefly overcome with emotion during today's service at Auckland's Eden Park.

"There's no higher calling than to service, protect and care for others," Mr Coster said.

'No higher calling' - Police Commissioner chokes up during funeral for killed officer Matthew Hunt

"Policing is defined by service to the community. Like his colleagues, Matt was an ordinary person doing extraordinary things."

He promised Mr Hunt's family that he would never be forgotten by the New Zealand Police family.

Police and his family are today paying tribute to the 28-year-old, who died on duty last month. Source: 1 NEWS


