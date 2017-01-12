Watch: Huka Falls boogie-board daredevil speaks out - 'I do challenges for myself, not the attention'

The daredevil who took a boogie-board over Huka Falls in Taupo says he does the challenges for himself, "not the attention".

Wellington man Hayley Patuwai, 32, has come forward as the man who was filmed performing the dangerous move.

Mr Patuwai told Fairfax Media the stunt was three years in the making, and it wasn't the first time he had done it.

"I jumped in a year ago to test the pressure," Mr Patuwai said today.

"It's 3000 metric tonnes of water a second... I was prepared.

"I knew I could handle it. People might ask why I didn't wear a safety apparatus, but that works against the water."

This crazy stunt wasn't Mr Patuwai's first time in the spotlight.

In 2008 he kayaked from his home suburb of Titahi Bay in Porirua across Cook Strait to Picton, sparking a search when his family became concerned.

Mr Patuwai has no social media account.

He said he wasn't expecting his stunt to be recorded and posted on Facebook.

The video has attracted more than 1500 comments and been shared 90,000 times since it was posted yesterday.

But Water Safety NZ is not happy with Mr Patuwai.

Chief executive Jonty Mills said his actions were "extremely high risk".

"From a drowning prevention perspective, which is what we advocate for, it's clearly irresponsible and dangerous and extremely high risk," Mr Mills told the NZ Herald.

"It's like playing Russian roulette and ultimately roulette will win in a situation like that."