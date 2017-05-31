 

Watch: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

Vege King in Hamilton says staff confronted an alleged shoplifter outside the shop and a melee broke out.

Video: Shop staffer swings cricket bat during violent scuffle following alleged shoplifting


The fire has been contained and firefighters are dampening down hot spots at a recycling shed.

