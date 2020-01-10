TODAY |

Watch: Huge electrical explosions seen on powerlines above main road in Huntly

Source:  1 NEWS

Homes were left without power in Huntly last night after electrical equipment malfunctioned above a main street.

Residents watched on as huge currents arced several times. Source: Supplied

In video provided to 1 NEWS, power lines can be seen and heard crackling with high voltage electricity before a large electrical explosion takes place.

Locals gathered outside their homes on the western side of the Waikato River to watch as the transformer buzzed and arced above Harris Street.

Several loud arcs took place, sending sparks falling onto the road.

Lines company WEL Networks said the incident took place about 9.15pm and a total of 1781 customers were without power.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

By 9.50pm, 1000 of those customers had their power restored, and all customers had power again by 11.30pm.

There was no damage to the pole and associated cross arms, a WEL Newtorks spokesperson said.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
