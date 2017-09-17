Watch: 'Housing kills more people than our road toll' – Greens pledge $500 million to insulate homes if in government

Insulation subsidies will be restored and landlords required to meet mandatory warrant of fitness rules for rentals under a Green Party plan for warm, dry homes.

The revamped Warm Up New Zealand scheme would provide up to $2500 annually for insulation and clean heating devices, according to Greens leader James Shaw.

"We are going to bring back the warm up New Zealand home insulation scheme, we will put $500 million back on the table as a subsidy to ensure that anybody can have a warm and dry home.

"Also a warrant of fitness for rental homes and a requirement on landlords to set aside money for reasonable maintenance will put an end to cold, damp, mouldy rentals," Mr Shaw said.

Mr Shaw said poor quality housing "kills more people than our road toll."

The Green Party's rental and insulation policy, announced in Wellington today, also includes the introduction of three-year standard tenancies, ending letting fees and limiting rental increases to annually.

The Tenancy Tribunal would be reformed to focus on solutions.

"Over half of the population is now renting and they deserve the same standards as people who own a home," Mr Shaw says.