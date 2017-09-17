 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: 'Housing kills more people than our road toll' – Greens pledge $500 million to insulate homes if in government

share

Source:

NZN

Insulation subsidies will be restored and landlords required to meet mandatory warrant of fitness rules for rentals under a Green Party plan for warm, dry homes.

James Shaw says there would also be warrant of fitness rules for rentals under a Green Party plan for warm, dry homes.
Source: 1 NEWS

The revamped Warm Up New Zealand scheme would provide up to $2500 annually for insulation and clean heating devices, according to Greens leader James Shaw.

"We are going to bring back the warm up New Zealand home insulation scheme, we will put $500 million back on the table as a subsidy to ensure that anybody can have a warm and dry home.

"Also a warrant of fitness for rental homes and a requirement on landlords to set aside money for reasonable maintenance will put an end to cold, damp, mouldy rentals," Mr Shaw said.

Mr Shaw said poor quality housing "kills more people than our road toll."

The Green Party's rental and insulation policy, announced in Wellington today, also includes the introduction of three-year standard tenancies, ending letting fees and limiting rental increases to annually.

The Tenancy Tribunal would be reformed to focus on solutions.

"Over half of the population is now renting and they deserve the same standards as people who own a home," Mr Shaw says.

"People should have security so they can put down roots and benefit from being able to participate in the community."

Related

Election

02:12
Jacinda Ardern denies property groups claims that her promise to abolish letting fees will lead to rents going up.

Labour's rental plan: no more letting fees and longer notice periods
00:53
Renee Pearson backs up a new report calling for a crackdown on substandard rental properties with her own experiences.

New report calls for crackdown on substandard rental properties

00:52
Victoria University Students Association President Roy Lenihan-Ikin says the conditions inside student flats are not getting any better.

Calls for 'rental warrant of fitness' to combat damp, cold and mouldy student flats

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:07
2
New Plymouth's Wind Wand light bore the brunt of a ferocious lightning strike during a thunderstorm tonight.

Watch: Incredible footage of lightning striking New Plymouth art structure

3
1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:19
4
The man who captured dash-cam footage of the incident said the cars behind him weren't so lucky.

Dramatic moment caravan roof blows off just missing cars on Sydney highway

5
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Plane heading to London is surrounded by police at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport

02:00
The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

Starship Children's hospital team's vital cooking lessons for Christchurch families

The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

01:55
The department wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

'Don't hold their past against them' - Prisoner work scheme helping reduce re-offending

Corrections wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

02:04
The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.

Auckland Zoo helps last ditch bid to save Samoa's national bird

The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.


00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 