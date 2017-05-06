 

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

As floodwaters surged towards the home of Dee and Todd Proven, all they could do is watch and closed their doors before calling for help.

Dee and Todd Proven were forced to flee inside, close their doors and urgently call for help for themselves and their family.
Source: Supplied

The couple also had young children in the house, some of whom were excited and some of whom were scared.

Video captured right at the moment the flood enters the property shows an incredible rate of flow.

One month on from the devastating Edgecumbe flooding tenants and their landlord head back to help clean up.
Source: 1 NEWS

For property owner Rod McPherson, the following weeks have been a nightmare, with the house red-stickered.

Watch interviews with Todd, Dee and Rod tonight on 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Chris Chang

