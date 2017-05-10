Watch: Hooded thugs attempt to rob Whangarei butchery by filling up baskets with meat (Can you help identify them?)

Three hooded men have been caught on security footage attempting to steal baskets full of meat from a Whangarei butchery, with the owner saying the meat products he sells is his livelihood.

The Northern Advocate reported co-owner of Tikipunga Fresh Foods Harley Roulston saw one of the men enter the store at 5.30pm on Monday, with his hood pulled over his head so just his eyes could be seen.

"I walked over and next thing there's another two of them there and another guy outside standing there opening the automatic door for them. I blocked them off and called out to my business partner out the back who came running," Mr Roulston said.

"I was so angry. The whole thing was all over in 36 seconds. It was just automatic to run over to them - our product is our livelihood."

The footage was posted on Facebook and was captioned: "I have no idea how people like this think this is OK and we do not tolerate this in our shop. This was a planned attack!!"