Watch: Honey, I've got the passports and wedding dress - husband's mad dash for belongings

Christchurch's Andrew Lynn is without a doubt a strong contender for 2017's husband of the year.

And it's not because he packed important documents like passports, birth certificates and photos into his bag, during the mad dash to escape the roaring fire near his home.

The Christchurch man quickly threw into his bag of treasured belongings something more valuable - his wife's wedding dress.

He and his wife Nicky appeared on TVNZ's Breakfast this morning from the comfort of a makeshift evacuation room, at a Christchurch resident's home.

They evacuated their home, a small distance from the fire-threatened area of Worsley Spur, about 3pm yesterday.

During the ever-moving scenario he scooped up his wife's wedding dress.

"I just thought it's one of those keepsakes that you can't replace," he told Breakfast.

Nicky said she was surprised when she found out the satin-looking gown was among the treasures Andrew had shoved into the car.

"I was surprised when he got it because I wouldn't have actually thought about it," Nicky laughed.