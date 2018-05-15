Watch: Homeless hero defends older women attacked in New York street assault

A homeless man has heroically sprung into action to avenge two elderly woman who were assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a New York street this past Mother's Day.

CCTV footage captured the incident on a Brooklyn street last Sunday, in which a man walked past two women and struck each of them in the head.

Almost immediately, a man draped in red is seen sprinting into the scene and begins grappling with the heavy-set attacker.

The homeless man, whose identity has not been revealed, manages to subdue and trap the attacker until the police arrive.

"Thank God he was there," eyewitness Karla Johnson told US television network ABC.

The two victims, both aged in their 70s, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Brookdale Hospital.